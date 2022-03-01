CEP conducts 2022 Workforce Participation Survey

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - ‘The Great Resignation’ has people wanting better pay and perks, but officials in Ocala said that isn’t the only reason why people aren’t going back to the office.

Jamille Honnor is the Director of Hearts in Unity - an adult day training facility in Ocala.

It’s been very difficult, when it comes to hiring employees, she said.

“It definitely takes people that have compassion and patience,” she added.

Honnor said starting this month, they’re offering sign-on bonuses to new employees as an incentive for people to come to work.

Only about 48 percent of eligible workers in Ocala have a job.

The Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership has launched a survey to find out why people aren’t going to work and how to get them there.

“For some of them, that’s because they’re a full time student, or maybe they’re a caregiver, but for a lot, we don’t know why we’re not in the workforce. We don’t have any data on this,” President and CEO of the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership, Kevin Shelley said.

So they’ve partnered with CareerSource and Duke energy to bring a survey team from Tennessee to Ocala.

They anticipate they’ll find early retirees, full time students, caregivers, and Spanish speaking individuals who may be hesitant because of a language barrier.

“If we can move that workforce participation rate one percentage point, if we can take it from 48 and a half to 49 and a half, that ‘s another 1,200 people that have gone to work in our community,” Sheilley said.

It’ll be a big weekend for these survey takers with First Friday, The Strawberry Festival, and Spring Fest all happening within the next couple of days.

They expect to receive the results of the survey over the summer, and will work with community partners and business leaders to discuss how these people can be reached so they can find the best fit for them.

“We will begin immediately looking at that and going to work with Marion County Public Schools, Marion Technical College, the College of Central Florida, CareerSource, to begin putting together plans about how do we address some of these issues. We think thee’s probably some things that the business community can do,” Sheilley said.

