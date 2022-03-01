Children’s Trust of Alachua County calling emergency meeting to address complaint against executive director

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Trust of Alachua County is calling an emergency meeting that could end with a new executive director.

The only item on the agenda is to “receive and review the investigation of a complaint against the executive director,” which is Colin Murphy.

The results of the investigation will be presented by human resources staff.

The agenda states the board may appoint an interim director.

The meeting will be Friday, March 4 at 2 p.m.

