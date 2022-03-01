Florida bill to protect consumer data from Big Tech faces final House vote

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - House Bill 9 doesn’t stop companies from selling your data, but it gives give you rights says sponsor Rep. Fiona McFarland (R-Sarasota).

“One, it gives the consumer the right to know what information a company collects about them. Two, it gives the consumer the right to delete or correct that information. And three it gives the consumer the right to opt-out of their data being sold or shared,” says the sponsor.

As the legislation was being debated, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste released an ad arguing businesses could face billions in compliance costs.

“Some politicians want those wasteful policies in Flordia, costing taxpayers here tens of billions.”

Democrat Andrew Learned offered six business-backed amendments to narrow who was covered under the bill.

“There is a reason there are three hundred registered lobbyists on this bill,” says Learned. “Businesses across the state of Florida are all crying foul.”

The no vote was overwhelming on all six amendments offered.

So far, the companies have one win. The bill originally required them to remove your data upon your request within 48 hours. Now it’s four days.

The measure also requires the companies to destroy the data after having it for three years, which McFarland says is more than enough time.

“So at three years, is certainly sufficient time for a company to hold your data and still service the purpose you gave it to them. If you have another interaction with the company, you buy another product or you sign up for another email, the clock starts again. But three years is really a long time for a company to hold on to your private information.”

The measure is a top priority of the House Speaker and Governor. The House will take a final vote on the data privacy legislation Wednesday.

In the case of a consumer under 18, the bill requires companies have to permission to sell the data, rather than requiring an opt-out that is required for adults.

TRENDING STORY: Camp Crystal Lake Director Scott Burton is threatening to sue Superintendent Carlee Simon

Copyright 2022 WCJB Florida Partners. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.