Florida Gateway College is offering two free courses

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a deal that can’t be beat.

Florida Gateway College is offering two free courses for the price of none.

The college is offering up to three credit hours tuition-free for any online or in-person class for students this summer.

TRENDING STORY: FPL one step closer to fifty-fifty utilities split with GRU in Alachua

This is in addition to the previously announced free on-campus math course.

Together, the offerings amount to six credits at no cost.

Summer registration opens on April 4th.

