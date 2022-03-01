To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a deal that can’t be beat.

Florida Gateway College is offering two free courses for the price of none.

The college is offering up to three credit hours tuition-free for any online or in-person class for students this summer.

This is in addition to the previously announced free on-campus math course.

Together, the offerings amount to six credits at no cost.

Summer registration opens on April 4th.

