FPL one step closer to fifty-fifty utilities split with GRU in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Come April Gainesville Regional Utilities will not be the only name in the utilities game in the city of Alachua.

On Monday, the Alachua City Commission voted unanimously to allow GRU to transport power for the Florida Power & Line Company. The city reached an agreement in April to have FPL supply power to half of the city. City Manager Mike DaRoza says there are no intentions to completely get rid of service with GRU at this time.

“Citizens, the public they expect local governments to work together, that’s kind of what they pay us to do. So partnerships, relationships with local partners such as GRU are very important,” said DaRoza.

Milvia Hidalgo is a Transmission Planner with the utility. She says officials at GRU hope to be back fully with the city when negotiations occur again.

“Unfortunately, this one time we weren’t able to meet the price requirement for the city of Alachua but we intend to do everything that is possible to be competitive the next time around,” said Hidalgo.

According to the Florida Municipal Electric Association, The city of Alachua has some of the lowest utility rates in the state. In comparison, Gainesville, the other city getting power from GRU, has some of the highest. DaRoza says they will not be certain until April, but the plan is to keep rates low.

The even split between GRU and FPL power is set to take place April 1.

