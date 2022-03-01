Advertisement

Graduate Assistants United will be having a protest to raise their voices for better pay

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:03 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF’s Graduate Assistants United is organizing a protest.

Graduate assistants are coming together to raise their voices for better pay.

They want to let the university know they can not live off of what they earn.

UF’s GAU will be outside Tigert Hall from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

