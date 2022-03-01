Graduate Assistants United will be having a protest to raise their voices for better pay

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF’s Graduate Assistants United is organizing a protest.

Graduate assistants are coming together to raise their voices for better pay.

They want to let the university know they can not live off of what they earn.

UF’s GAU will be outside Tigert Hall from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

