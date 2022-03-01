Advertisement

Hometown Hero: Charles McDavid Jr. lends a hand to neighbors in need

Hometown Hero: Charles McDavid Jr. lends a hand to neighbors in need
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ORANGE LAKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lending a hand to your neighbors is a motto 68-year-old Charles McDavid Jr. lives by.

The retired life is anything but relaxing for McDavid, as he is constantly somewhere helping someone. Many of his community members agree, including his pastor of 21 years Reverand Anna F. Thomas of Soloman Chapel United Methodist Church.

“He’s always on the move, I’ve dubbed him as a man on a mission,” said Thomas.

Most weekdays you can find him delivering food from Compassion Food Bank to nine communities surrounding Reddick.

“I just love helping people that’s the way I was raised,” said McDavid. “This is a need I feel through my ministry at the church I need to do that.”

He serves for the church he grew up in his whole life, Soloman Chapel United Methodist Church. His efforts don’t stop with transporting food though, he also helps bring the elderly to their COVID-19 vaccinations and veterans to their doctor’s appointments.

Joe Perry is a member of the local American Legion Post with Charles. He said he was inspired to join through McDavid’s efforts.

“In the meetings, if there’s something to be done or job to be done, guess whose hand is up first? Charles’s hand goes up first,” said Perry.

Whether that be helping with a float or cookout, his selflessness is greatly appreciated by his community. So much so that they took it upon themselves to they organize a surprise celebration for him last Saturday thanking him for all he does.

“I was moved by compassion,” said McDavid. “I did a lot of crying that’s why I had on my dark shades. I just didn’t know that would happen.”

A testament that his good deeds, big or small, do not go unnoticed or unappreciated.

RELATED STORY: Hometown Hero: North Central Florida animal lovers come together to search for Chief in Chiefland

If you know someone making a difference in the North Central Florida community and would like to nominate them to be Bogin, Munns, and Munns Hometown Hero CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

Hometown Hero: North Central Florida comes together to search for Chief in Chiefland
Hometown Hero: North Central Florida animal lovers come together to search for Chief in Chiefland
Hometown Hero: Shannon Snell brings flavor to families in need
Hometown Hero: Shannon Snell brings flavor to families in need
Hometown Hero: Heather Larson saves thousands of dogs from being euthanized while helping pet...
Hometown Hero: Heather Larson saves thousands of dogs from being euthanized while helping pet owners
Hometown Hero: Chiefland’s Watermelon Queen advocates for local farmers while promoting...
Hometown Hero: Chiefland’s Watermelon Queen advocates for local farmers while promoting agricultural literacy