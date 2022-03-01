Advertisement

Marion County commissioners will meet to consider a proposal for construction changes to the Ocala Jockey Club

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:03 AM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners are meeting Tuesday, March 1st.

The World Equestrian Center is submitting an application to start construction changes to the Ocala Jockey Club.

After buying the property last year, World Equestrian Center officials hope to establish a second elite venue.

Members will consider their proposal.

The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m.

