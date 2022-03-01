Marion County commissioners will meet to consider a proposal for construction changes to the Ocala Jockey Club

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners are meeting Tuesday, March 1st.

The World Equestrian Center is submitting an application to start construction changes to the Ocala Jockey Club.

TRENDING STORY: Multiple candidates challenge incumbent Jerry Robinson for Williston mayor

After buying the property last year, World Equestrian Center officials hope to establish a second elite venue.

Members will consider their proposal.

The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.