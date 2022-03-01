Marion County commissioners will meet to consider a proposal for construction changes to the Ocala Jockey Club
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:03 AM EST
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners are meeting Tuesday, March 1st.
The World Equestrian Center is submitting an application to start construction changes to the Ocala Jockey Club.
TRENDING STORY: Multiple candidates challenge incumbent Jerry Robinson for Williston mayor
After buying the property last year, World Equestrian Center officials hope to establish a second elite venue.
Members will consider their proposal.
The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.