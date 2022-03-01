Advertisement

Multiple candidates challenge incumbent Jerry Robinson for Williston mayor

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Incumbent Jerry Robinson faces two challengers for the Mayor’s seat in Williston’s municipal election.

“I served on that council for well over eight years and had many disagreements,” said candidate Charles Goodman. He’s just one challenger for Robinson. The remaining mayoral candidate, Daniel Stewart, was also contacted but couldn’t be reached for comment.

Goodman is a Vietnam War Combat Veteran, a Carpenter and a former Williston council member.

“I quit because you cannot work with someone who is corrupt and not be corrupted yourself,” said Goodman.

He resigned as Council President in 2020 citing a disagreement with Robinson about hiring a city manager. Robinson refused an interview but tells TV20 he looks forward to serving another term as mayor as he’s served in the role since 2018.

“To me, he is there to represent,” added Goodman. “He is there to encourage. I would like to see a lot more encouraging going on around the city instead of people running around that work for the city afraid.”

Voters have a single polling place to cast their ballot and that’s at Williston City Hall from 7 am to 7 pm.

