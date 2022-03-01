A new candidate is running for the Gainesville City Commission seat three

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Gainesville, a new candidate has entered the city commission seat three race.

Jo Beaty, a frequent attendee at city commission meetings, has officially filed to run for the seat being vacated by commissioner David Arreola.

She joins Ed Book, Patrick Ingle, and Michael Raburn as candidates.

