Advertisement

A new candidate is running for the Gainesville City Commission seat three

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Gainesville, a new candidate has entered the city commission seat three race.

Jo Beaty, a frequent attendee at city commission meetings, has officially filed to run for the seat being vacated by commissioner David Arreola.

She joins Ed Book, Patrick Ingle, and Michael Raburn as candidates.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua man taken into custody after firing a weapon and injuring another man

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

Ocala City Council members are having a meeting Tuesday, March 1st.
The Ocala City Council will meet to discuss plans for a future parking garage downtown.
Carlee Simon sue
Camp Crystal Lake Director Scott Burton is threatening to sue Superintendent Carlee Simon
FGC free courses
Florida Gateway College is offering two free courses
Alachua County hosting storm drain mural art contest to highlight water quality issues
Alachua County hosting storm drain mural art contest to highlight water quality issues