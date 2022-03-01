Advertisement

The Ocala City Council will meet to discuss plans for a future parking garage downtown.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala City Council members are having a meeting Tuesday, March 1st.

One of the items on their agenda moving forward with plans for a future parking garage downtown.

After tabling a decision to hold public workshops, members will vote on a contract to buy Mount Moriah Church’s property.

They could purchase six pieces of land for nearly $1.8 million.

The meeting starts at 4:00 p.m.

