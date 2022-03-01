The Ocala City Council will meet to discuss plans for a future parking garage downtown.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala City Council members are having a meeting Tuesday, March 1st.

One of the items on their agenda moving forward with plans for a future parking garage downtown.

After tabling a decision to hold public workshops, members will vote on a contract to buy Mount Moriah Church’s property.

They could purchase six pieces of land for nearly $1.8 million.

The meeting starts at 4:00 p.m.

