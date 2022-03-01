UF brain study finds increased social media use by teenagers may lead to increase in tic severity

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new preliminary study from the brain institute at the University of Florida indicates that teenagers who spent more time on social media during the pandemic may be linked to an increase in tic severity.

A pair of researchers at the McKnight Brain Institute found that among those surveyed, 90% of people between ages 11 and 21 reported an increase in social media use while 85% reported an increase in tic frequency.

Tics stem from a neurological disorder that leads to uncontrollable movements and sounds prompted by an urge to produce them.

