UF’s Kiki Smith voted First Team All-SEC

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After leading the Gators to 20 wins, a national ranking, and a No. 5 seed in this week’s conference tournament, Florida women’s basketball guard Kiki Smith was recognized as First Team All-SEC by league coaches on Tuesday, as one of eight players selected to the First Team.

Smith, a fifth-year senior, owns season averages of 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game for the 20-9 Gators. Her numbers are slightly better in conference games, and she scored in double figures 24 times during the regular season. Smith becomes the first Gator to earn First Team honors since Ronni Williams in 2017.

Guard Alberte Rimdal was chosen for the All-SEC Freshman team after averaging 5.3 points per game during conference action, including games of 17 points and 15 points in back-to-back road victories.

UF’s Kelly Rae Finley, who was named the program’s full-time head coach on Monday, was not voted SEC Coach of the Year despite the team’s impressive turnaround. That honor went to Dawn Staley, coach of No. 1, 27-1 South Carolina. The Gamecocks also claimed SEC Player of the Year distinction with Aliyah Boston earning the award.

The Gators begin the SEC tournament on Thursday in Nashville against the Texas A&M/Vanderbilt winner at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET.

