Advertisement

UPDATE: Starke man convicted in 2020 killing of 19-year-old

UPDATE: Starke man convicted in 2020 killing of 19-year-old
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County jury has convicted a man in the killing of 19-year-old Blake Williams who was murdered in 2020.

A judge sentenced Marcus Whitfield to life in prison for 2nd-degree murder and another 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder.

On July 10th, 2020 Whitfield shot and killed Blake Williams near Old Lawtey Road in Starke.

Nine days later, Whitfield was arrested.

TRENDING STORY: CEP conducts 2022 Workforce Participation Survey

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

CEP conducts 2022 Workforce Participation Survey
CEP conducts 2022 Workforce Participation Survey
Rep. Chuck Clemons
Rep. Chuck Clemon’s home rule bill awaits final vote on House floor; commissioners react
Rep. Chuck Clemons
Rep. Chuck Clemon’s home rule bill awaits final vote on House floor; commissioners react
Florida bill to protect consumer data from Big Tech faces final House vote
Florida bill to protect consumer data from Big Tech faces final House vote