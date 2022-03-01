UPDATE: Starke man convicted in 2020 killing of 19-year-old

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County jury has convicted a man in the killing of 19-year-old Blake Williams who was murdered in 2020.

A judge sentenced Marcus Whitfield to life in prison for 2nd-degree murder and another 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder.

On July 10th, 2020 Whitfield shot and killed Blake Williams near Old Lawtey Road in Starke.

Nine days later, Whitfield was arrested.

TRENDING STORY: CEP conducts 2022 Workforce Participation Survey

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.