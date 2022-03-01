Williston elections are underway; polls close at 7

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - It is election day in the city of Williston.

Three candidates are running for mayor: Incumbent Jerry Robinson, former Council President Charles Goodman, and Daniel Stewart.

Robinson has been Williston’s mayor since 2018 . Goodman, a Vietnam war veteran, resigned from the city council in 2020 due to decisions made by Mayor Robinson, according to him.

City council Seat D is also up for grabs. Incumbent Darfeness Hinds is being challenged by William Bullock.

Residents have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballots.

