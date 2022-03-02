Alachua County and Gainesville officials discuss infrastructure tax initiative

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents could vote on a new tax initiative this November.

Today, Alachua County and Gainesville City Commissioners discussed a one cent infrastructure surtax in a joint meeting.

Currently, Alachua County residents pay a half cent tax for the “Wild Spaces and Public Places” program, which maintains parks and environmentally sensitive lands, but local leaders are hoping with a half cent raise they’re able to further address infrastructure needs in the community.

“Each of the cities and the county develop a project list that we would the present to the voters so they know exactly what they would be paying for,” said Ken Cornell, Alachua County Commissioner.

He said, “we have discussed things like roads, things like affordable housing, things like broadband.”

Some city commissioners said they would like to see residents in East Gainesville reap the benefits.

“I would also like to see the infrastructure surtax used for a senior citizen center,” said Cynthia Chestnut, the newest Gainesville City Commissioner. “While we have a senior center up on 34th it’s not really accessible.”

City Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker said she feels the goals of the city and county are aligned.

“We all want to see affordable housing, we want to make sure that the most vulnerable and those that stand in greatest need have the opportunity for something that I believe is a basic human right,” she said.

One Alachua County official said while county commissioners have approved the initiative, the public has yet to weigh in.

Once they do, this tax could be considered by leaders as soon as March 22nd.

