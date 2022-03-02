Advertisement

Bradford, Hawthorne ready for state semifinal showdown

First meeting between the two NCFL schools this season will be for a title game spot
Hornets aim for second title in three years
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -In a high school career of only four years in length, any state semifinal appearance is to be treasured. At Bradford High School, the boys basketball team is rewriting school history.

Bradford faces Hawthorne in Wednesday’s 1A state semifinal matchup in Lakeland, and it will be the Tornadoes’ first Final Four berth since 1974. Bradford hasn’t been dominant all year, in fact the Tornadoes are just 14-10 overall, but enter the semifinals on a six-game winning streak. Four of those wins have come by 10 points or less.

The Hornets will be a new opponent for head coach Sampson Jackson to game plan against, and he believes the two teams are mirror images.

“I think the keys are going to be is whoever can stay composed better, and whoever can get back to doing what they do that got them there, whoever who can do that the best has the greatest chance to win the game,” said Jackson.

Forward Robbie Simmons is glad to be a part of the history Bradford is making this year.

“It means a lot, we’re the first team in about 50 years so, we’re ready to go and ready to play,” said Simmons. “We just have to be locked in and ready to play, listen to the coaches and their game plan.”

At Hawthorne, the 11-4 Hornets are going after a second state title in three years to accompany the banner they put up in 2020. This year’s team is a much different squad, however. None of Hawthorne’s top three scorers are seniors, and freshman CJ Ingram leads the way at over 14 points per game.

The Hornets got to the state semis thanks to a double-overtime win over Trenton, and understands similar effort will be required to beat Bradford.

“They’re a very athletic team, they’re very strong, they’re going to come out and play their hardest so we know we got to be ready for that,” said Ingram. “But not only are they fast, they’re a very great defensive team.”

“We have to start with energy,” said junior guard DJ Slater. “Usually we start slow, but if we start with energy and hit early shots and be aggressive on defense, we’ll win on Wednesday.”

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. The winner advances to face either Paxton (23-4) or Malone (24-5) in Friday’s state championship game.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

Panthers collect first win of title defense
Newberry grabs first win, beats Williston 12-7
Florida forward C.J. Felder, left, is defended by Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) during...
Late rally saves UF men’s basketball team against Vandy, 82-78
Gators reach 7-2 overall
No. 14 Gators extend win streak to six, beat Ospreys, 11-2
Kiki Smith First Team All-SEC