Bradford, Hawthorne ready for state semifinal showdown

(WCJB) -In a high school career of only four years in length, any state semifinal appearance is to be treasured. At Bradford High School, the boys basketball team is rewriting school history.

Bradford faces Hawthorne in Wednesday’s 1A state semifinal matchup in Lakeland, and it will be the Tornadoes’ first Final Four berth since 1974. Bradford hasn’t been dominant all year, in fact the Tornadoes are just 14-10 overall, but enter the semifinals on a six-game winning streak. Four of those wins have come by 10 points or less.

The Hornets will be a new opponent for head coach Sampson Jackson to game plan against, and he believes the two teams are mirror images.

“I think the keys are going to be is whoever can stay composed better, and whoever can get back to doing what they do that got them there, whoever who can do that the best has the greatest chance to win the game,” said Jackson.

Forward Robbie Simmons is glad to be a part of the history Bradford is making this year.

“It means a lot, we’re the first team in about 50 years so, we’re ready to go and ready to play,” said Simmons. “We just have to be locked in and ready to play, listen to the coaches and their game plan.”

At Hawthorne, the 11-4 Hornets are going after a second state title in three years to accompany the banner they put up in 2020. This year’s team is a much different squad, however. None of Hawthorne’s top three scorers are seniors, and freshman CJ Ingram leads the way at over 14 points per game.

The Hornets got to the state semis thanks to a double-overtime win over Trenton, and understands similar effort will be required to beat Bradford.

“They’re a very athletic team, they’re very strong, they’re going to come out and play their hardest so we know we got to be ready for that,” said Ingram. “But not only are they fast, they’re a very great defensive team.”

“We have to start with energy,” said junior guard DJ Slater. “Usually we start slow, but if we start with energy and hit early shots and be aggressive on defense, we’ll win on Wednesday.”

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. The winner advances to face either Paxton (23-4) or Malone (24-5) in Friday’s state championship game.

