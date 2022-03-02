Advertisement

Drug-sniffing dog finds marijuana hidden in Lucky Charms box

Officers in Louisville discovered four pounds of marijuana hidden inside a box of Lucky Charms.
Officers in Louisville discovered four pounds of marijuana hidden inside a box of Lucky Charms.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found four pounds of marijuana hidden inside a box of Lucky Charms cereal.

Kary, a CBP narcotic detector dog, alerted officers to a shipment of cereal on an outgoing freight Feb. 24 in Louisville. The cereal was headed to a private residence in Great Britain.

When officers took a closer look, they saw that the box of Lucky Charms contained what they described as “more than blue diamonds and purple horseshoes” – they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

“Drug smugglers will go to any lengths to ship their narcotics in and out of the U.S.,” CBP officials said in a statement. “Officers have found drugs hidden in car parts, religious paintings, tombstones, clothing… the list is endless.”

It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges related to this incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden offers humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the US
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling
Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off. The celebration ended in arrest.
Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest
Ocala Regional Medical Center and West Marion Community Hospital are just two of more than 450...
HCA hospitals transition into unified hospital network
FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid