The Early Learning Coalition of Marion County will have a breakfast
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Early Learning Coalition of Marion County is hosting a breakfast.
The Good Beginnings for Children breakfast will feature their Crayola and Seuss-inspired breakfast.
TRENDING STORY: Man sentenced to life behind bars after he uploaded several images of child sex abuse
The families the organization serves will benefit from the event.
The breakfast will go from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.