Advertisement

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement does not know when they’ll release the identity of an inmate that died in their custody more than two weeks ago

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:56 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement say they have no idea when they will release the identity of an inmate who died more than two weeks ago in their custody.

The agency is releasing few details as they investigate.

We do know that an inmate died on Valentine’s Day while being transported from south Florida to the Women’s Reception Center in Marion County.

TRENDING STORY: Rep. Chuck Clemon’s home rule bill awaits final vote on House floor; commissioners react

As a result, 10 corrections officers were placed on paid leave, one officer has resigned.

The agency could not tell TV20 how the inmate died or estimate when the investigation may be completed.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport

Latest News

GAU UF
University of Florida graduate assistants protested for higher pay
income
A Gainesville city program is giving a select group of people with criminal records a monthly income
inmate assault
Two correctional officers will spend up to three years in prison after pleading guilty to beating an inmate in 2020
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent has been fired