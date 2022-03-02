The Florida Department of Law Enforcement does not know when they’ll release the identity of an inmate that died in their custody more than two weeks ago

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement say they have no idea when they will release the identity of an inmate who died more than two weeks ago in their custody.

The agency is releasing few details as they investigate.

We do know that an inmate died on Valentine’s Day while being transported from south Florida to the Women’s Reception Center in Marion County.

As a result, 10 corrections officers were placed on paid leave, one officer has resigned.

The agency could not tell TV20 how the inmate died or estimate when the investigation may be completed.

