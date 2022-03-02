Advertisement

Florida Steeplechase: Historic equestrian sport comes to Horse Capital

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - The historic sport of steeplechasing is coming to the horse capitol this Saturday.

While spectators are no longer arriving on horses and carriages like they did in the 1800′s, the event will feature a variety of action from tailgating to racing. The day will start with a children’s pony race followed by five proper horse races beginning at 1:15 pm.

The event is being put on by former Steeplechase Jockey who said this is the first race of its kind in Florida.

“You’ll have the commentator speaking, you will have the thundering hooves of the horses galloping which is an extraordinary feeling which makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck with the horses going over the fences and seeing that,” said Macauley.

The event will be held at the Florida Horse Park and will benefit the venue.

For more information on the event and tickets CLICK HERE.

