Food pantries struggle to adapt to rising costs of inflation

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Supermarket food prices are predicted to increase between 2 and 3 percent this year -- according to the USDA.

The need for food in Marion County is great.

“We have grown and grown, we’re serving over 800 people a month…Now with the cost of food going up, even just the basic jar of peanut butter has gone up 20 to 35 cents,” Director of Community of Gratitude Emergency Food Center, Marla Teixeira said.

The emergency food center in Ocklawaha relies on donations and government assistance to feed families in five zip codes.

“We are delving into our reserve monies to keep this afloat because we don’t have our government grant food that we usually get every month. We filled out the paper work, it was sent, twice we filled it out. We did the Zoom conference to get approved for this and it should have been approved in September,” Teixeira said.

In Ocala, the need is just as dire.

In less than a week, the shelves go bare, Mary Jacobson said.

Jacobson is a volunteer at the St. Jude Catholic Community Food Pantry in Marion Oaks.

“Since COVID, we’ve seen from week to week, month to month, an increase and now with inflation, it is at times overwhelming,” Jaconson said.

They serve Marion Oaks and other parts of southern Marion County.

As the church and surrounding areas grow, they plan to grow the food pantry as well.

“Some government type programs that we know are out there but at this point we can not do it because of this room is too small,” Jacobson said.

During the height of the pandemic, the food pantry at Belleview United Methodist Church was feeding as many as 80 families in the area.

Volunteers said it’s slowed down, but they’re still feeding hundreds of people a month.

“If somebody comes in and needs food, if they don’t qualify for the government food, they will always walk away with food and meat from us,” Food Pantry Ministry Volunteer, Terri Silvola-Finch said.

To help bring fresh vegetables to these families, they’ve even started growing their own crops.

“Our recipients, that come through, we tell them that we have fresh produce, they’re very excited,” Silvola-Finch said.

