The Gainesville City Commission and Alachua County Commission will have a joint meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County Commission and the Gainesville City Commission are having a joint meeting Wednesday.

There are only a few things on their agenda.

One of them is discussing a proposal change to the Wild Spaces Public Places one-cent sales tax.

Their goal is to pay for road improvements with an increase.

The meeting starts at 11:15 a.m.

