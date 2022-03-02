The Gainesville City Commission and Alachua County Commission will have a joint meeting
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County Commission and the Gainesville City Commission are having a joint meeting Wednesday.
There are only a few things on their agenda.
One of them is discussing a proposal change to the Wild Spaces Public Places one-cent sales tax.
Their goal is to pay for road improvements with an increase.
The meeting starts at 11:15 a.m.
