A Gainesville city program is giving a select group of people with criminal records a monthly income

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are following up on a Gainesville city program giving people with criminal records a monthly income.

In January, the guaranteed income program gave a select group of people $1,000 followed by $600 next 11 months.

The program is not funded by taxpayers, rather by the organization Mayors for a Guaranteed Income.

A month after his first cash assistance check, one recipient interviewed by ABC News says he is already benefiting from the extra monthly boost.

“It was like this was like an overnight thing like two weeks and I was like wow you know and I’m just so excited and inspired by it it’s given me a new. Determination you know to stick with my plan never to go out and commit crime again, Murray said.”

The money is being monitored for research purposes, but the recipients are not told how to spend it.

