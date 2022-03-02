Gainesville residents to promote LGBTQ+ rights in rally against “Don’t Say Gay” bill

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents are once again rallying against the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, as it is just one step away from the governor’s desk.

The bill bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Residents seek to spread awareness about the legislation and defend the LGBTQ community from repression.

Protesters will gather at Plaza of Americas at 4:30 p.m.

