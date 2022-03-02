Incumbents lose in Williston city election
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Voters in the city of Williston chose to replace the mayor and a city council member in Tuesday’s election.
In the mayor’s race, Charles Goodman defeated incumbent Jerry Robinson and Daniel Stewart with 57% of the vote. Goodman is a former city council member who resigned in 2020.
TV20 spoke with both Goodman and Stewart before the election. Robinson declined to comment.
In the Williston Council Seat D race, William Bullock defeated incumbent Darfeness Hinds with 52% of the vote.
The canvassing board meets Friday to certify the election.
