Late rally saves UF men’s basketball team against Vandy, 82-78

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -Phlandrous Fleming nailed the go-ahead three-pointer with 6.3 seconds remaining to cap a game-ending 9-0 run, lifting the Florida men’s basketball team to an 82-78 win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday night in Nashville. The victory gives Florida a ninth SEC win (9-8 in conference play, 19-11 overall) with one regular season contest remaining.

Fleming finished with 16 points, six assists and four rebounds, while Colin Castleton led the Gators with 19 points. Florida trailed by nine points with a little less than nine minutes to go, and was still behind, 76-68 after Vanderbilt’s Trey Thomas buried his fifth trey of the game with 3:50 to go. But the Gators pulled off their seventh win of the season when trailing by at least nine points.

Tyree Appleby added 12 points and is now 16-for-33 from three-point range over his last four games.

Scotty Pippen, Jr. led the Commodores with 29 points and spearheaded a 15-0 second half run. Florida allowed Vanderbilt 15-for-29 shooting from three-point range.

Considered to be on the wrong side of the NCAA tournament bubble entering the week, Florida is assured at least a .500 conference record and hosts No. 7 Kentucky to wrap up the regular season on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.