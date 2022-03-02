The Lillian F. Bryant Community Center will be closed until Friday due to floor maintenance
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lillian F. Bryant Community Center in Ocala will close for floor maintenance.
It will stay closed until tomorrow.
It will reopen for its regular hours on Friday.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.