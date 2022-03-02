Advertisement

The Lillian F. Bryant Community Center will be closed until Friday due to floor maintenance
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:40 AM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lillian F. Bryant Community Center in Ocala will close for floor maintenance.

It will stay closed until tomorrow.

It will reopen for its regular hours on Friday.

