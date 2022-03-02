Advertisement

Man sentenced to life behind bars after he uploaded several images of child sex abuse

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man they say uploaded several images of child sex abuse content.

Deputies say they are concerned the suspect may have victimized children in the community.

36-year-old Brandon Elledge is charged with 20 counts of possessing obscene material including sexual conduct by a child. Deputies got a cyber tip that he uploaded the files online and then executed a search warrant at his home on February 22nd.

He then admitted to the crime.

