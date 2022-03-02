Man sentenced to life behind bars after he uploaded several images of child sex abuse

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man they say uploaded several images of child sex abuse content.

Deputies say they are concerned the suspect may have victimized children in the community.

36-year-old Brandon Elledge is charged with 20 counts of possessing obscene material including sexual conduct by a child. Deputies got a cyber tip that he uploaded the files online and then executed a search warrant at his home on February 22nd.

He then admitted to the crime.

