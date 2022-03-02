Advertisement

Newberry downs Williston, 12-7 in H.S. baseball clash

Defending 1A champs pick up first victory
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -In a matchup of the last two 1A state champions, the Newberry baseball team prevailed over Williston, 12-7 at home on Tuesday night.  The Panthers (1-2) collected their first win of the 2022 season while the Red Devils (0-2-1) remained winless.

The Panthers struck first on an unearned run in the bottom of the first inning and scored four more times in the fourth to grab a 6-1 lead.

Down seven runs entering their last at-bat, the Red Devils forged a two-run rally to bring the score to within 12-7, but could not pull any closer.

Williston travels to Bell on Thursday while Newberry hosts Chiefland that same night.

