No. 14 Gators extend win streak to six, beat Ospreys, 11-2

Six Florida pitchers combined to hold UNF to four hits
Gators reach 7-2 overall
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Coming off a three-game series in which they hit .382, the Florida Gators stayed hot at the plate on Tuesday, rolling to an 11-2 win over North Florida at Harmon Stadium. The Gators (7-2) out-hit the Ospreys, 13-4 and extended their winning streak to six.

Josh Rivera enjoyed a big night, going 2-for-4 with 5 RBI’s, including one of three Florida home runs. Sterlin Thompson also went deep for his team-leading fourth homer of the season, and freshman Deric Fabian added his first homer as a Gator for one of his three hits. Jud Fabian and Kendrick Calilao contributed two hits apiece.

Six Florida pitchers combined to hold UNF to four hits. Brandon Sproat started against UNF for the second time this season and went two innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.

No. 14 UF returns home to host Florida A&M on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

