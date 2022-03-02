Ocala City Council moves forward with its plans to construct a new parking garage

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council is moving forward with a plan to buy land and to build a new downtown parking garage.

The council voted unanimously to purchase six parcels of land currently owned by Mount Moriah Church.

The purchase of the land will cost the city 1.7 million dollars.

Only a handful of people spoke in opposition to the purchase, with some saying they would like to see a private business build the garage and not use city money.

People in favor say it’s needed as more businesses pop up downtown.

