Ocala lawmakers passed a bill that will allow open containers of alcohol to be taken out of restaurants and bars for special events

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The statehouse passed a bill that would allow open containers of alcohol to be taken off bar and restaurant properties and consumed in designated areas in the city of Ocala.

Alcohol could only be consumed off-premise during registered events

The bill was passed with a 113 to 1 vote and is now being referred to the senate rules committee to begin debate in the upper chamber.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala City Council moves forward with its plans to construct a new parking garage

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.