Ocala lawmakers passed a bill that will allow open containers of alcohol to be taken out of restaurants and bars for special events

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The statehouse passed a bill that would allow open containers of alcohol to be taken off bar and restaurant properties and consumed in designated areas in the city of Ocala.

Alcohol could only be consumed off-premise during registered events

The bill was passed with a 113 to 1 vote and is now being referred to the senate rules committee to begin debate in the upper chamber.

