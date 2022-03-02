Advertisement

Paige’s Kitchen: Cheese Pimento Spread

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As adults, some of our favorite recipes are dishes that our grandmothers made for us as children. There is something special about recipes that are handed down through our grandmothers.

Tonight in Paige’s kitchen we visit a southern picnic mainstay courtesy of my Grandma Bessie.

Recipe:

2 8oz blocks of extra sharp cheddar cheese ( use a good quality cheese)

1 4 oz jar of drained diced pimentos

1/2 to 3/4 cup of Hellman’s mayonnaise (depending on how creamy you want it)

1 8oz softened Philadelphia Cream Cheese

About 1/2 tsp of ground cayenne pepper (more if you want spicy)

pinch of salt

Grate the cheese by using a hand grater or a food processor.

Fresh grated cheese is the best. The pre-grated cheese may be quicker to use but you will lose the creaminess and taste.

Add the grated cheese, cream cheese, mayonnaise, pimentos, cayenne pepper, and salt into a large bowl. Use a mixer on low and gradually turn the mixer to medium-high and mix well. It will take several minutes.

If you are trying to watch your carbs and don’t want to use bread, use the cheese pimento on sliced cucumbers or celery stalks. You can also spread it on sandwich meat and roll up. Enjoy!

