Residents from a house in Gainesville got out safely after it caught on fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents were able to evacuate safely after their home caught fire.

Crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue saw smoke coming from a house in the Hamilton Heights subdivision.

Crews found the fire in the attic near the chimney.

TRENDING STORY: BREAKING: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired

They extinguished the flames within 30 minutes.

Alachua County Fire Rescue wants to remind residents to have their fireplace and chimney inspected annually.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.