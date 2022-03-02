Tech Tuesday: Sketchology Studios

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville start-up company focuses on helping clients communicate technical information in an easily understandable video format.

in this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and SCAD media tell us about Sketchology Studios, a company that offers animation services to customers.

PREVIOUS EPISODE: Tech Tuesday: The Byppo delivery app

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.