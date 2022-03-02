Advertisement

Tech Tuesday: Sketchology Studios

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville start-up company focuses on helping clients communicate technical information in an easily understandable video format.

in this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and SCAD media tell us about Sketchology Studios, a company that offers animation services to customers.

