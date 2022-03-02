Two correctional officers will spend up to three years in prison after pleading guilty to beating an inmate in 2020

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A pair of correctional officers from Live Oak will spend up to three years in prison after pleading guilty to beating an inmate at the Hamilton Correctional Institute in 2020.

Coty Wiltgen and Ethan Burkett were sentenced Tuesday to 37 and 31 months behind bars, respectively.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the officers beat the inmate who was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed.

