UF organizations host spring break safety event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF’s spring break starts in a few days and university organizations are promoting safety.

Students attended UF’s annual “Staying Safe on Spring Break” safety event on the Reitz North Lawn today.

Volunteers with GatorWell set up an alcohol-safety demonstration to show students how to protect themselves.

Organizers with student legal services at UF also set up a booth to make students aware of the services they have available.

Jessica Buchanan, an ambassador for UF’s Student Legal Services, emphasizes “you never know what will happen on spring break, whether you’re going to spend it in Fort Lauderdale or stay in Gainesville. We do deal with parking issues so maybe over spring break you leave your car somewhere and there wasn’t quite a posted sign, we can deal with that.”

Campus police were there to emphasize their Gator Safe app and bike registry for lost and stolen bikes.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

