UF organizations host spring break safety event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF’s spring break starts in a few days and university organizations are promoting safety.

Students attended UF’s annual “Staying Safe on Spring Break” safety event on the Reitz North Lawn today.

Volunteers with GatorWell set up an alcohol-safety demonstration to show students how to protect themselves.

Organizers with student legal services at UF also set up a booth to make students aware of the services they have available.

Jessica Buchanan, an ambassador for UF’s Student Legal Services, emphasizes “you never know what will happen on spring break, whether you’re going to spend it in Fort Lauderdale or stay in Gainesville. We do deal with parking issues so maybe over spring break you leave your car somewhere and there wasn’t quite a posted sign, we can deal with that.”

Campus police were there to emphasize their Gator Safe app and bike registry for lost and stolen bikes.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville residents to promote LGBTQ+ rights in rally against “Don’t Say Gay” bill

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.