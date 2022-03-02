Advertisement

University of Florida graduate assistants protested for higher pay

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:57 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Graduate assistants at the University of Florida are protesting for higher pay.

A group of GA’s marched in front of Tigert Hall while holding signs and yelling chants.

They are calling for an increase in the minimum stipend graduate assistants are given.

Negotiations have been going on for months between the Graduate Assistants United and the UF administration.

In the fall, the GAU held a survey where the results showed that GA’s struggle to pay for their everyday living.

“Overall if we look at the bigger picture it would be very important for graduate assistants, that is scientists in the making, to actually have a living wage. It shows how we value innovation and science in the broader picture, said Esteban Rodofil of Graduate Assistants United.”

The GAU will have a bargaining session with the UF administration on Thursday. They will present a counter-offer to staff.

