BREAKING: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board has fired Superintendent Carlee Simon.

In a 3-2 vote, with McNealy and Certain in dissent, the board terminated her contract.

The meeting started at 6 pm and continued past midnight.

For hours residents gave their thoughts on Simon’s employment.

This discussion came to be after three of the five members gave her less than satisfactory evaluation scores.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Superintendent’s job to be reviewed after three poor board member evaluations

Board member Mildred Russell made the motion today to terminate her, with Dr. Gunnar Paulson seconding it.

Hundreds of residents in Alachua County attended the meeting to speak in favor and against Dr. Simon.

“She does not care about students, their parents, or staff. She only cares that she gets what she wants and that causes problems with some members of the board. You’ve got to ask yourself why she stays with so much dissension. She needs to go,” said Linda Jones, High Springs City Commissioner who spoke during public comment.

This is not the first time an Alachua County superintendent’s contract got cut short.

In late 2020, former Superintendent Karen Clarke was fired after setting a resignation date.

Donna Jones, the current deputy superintendent, will serve as acting superintendent until the next board meeting.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.