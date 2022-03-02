Water lettuce removed from Ichetucknee River due to its invasive nature
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Invasive water lettuce along the Ichetucknee River was removed by a group today during their “plant slam”.
Between park staff and volunteers, 20 people came out to remove half a ton of water lettuce.
The process of manually removing the plant took three hours. This invasive plant can block waterways and suffocate other vegetation trying to grow
TRENDING STORY: UF organizations host spring break safety event
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.