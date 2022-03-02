Water lettuce removed from Ichetucknee River due to its invasive nature

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Invasive water lettuce along the Ichetucknee River was removed by a group today during their “plant slam”.

Between park staff and volunteers, 20 people came out to remove half a ton of water lettuce.

The process of manually removing the plant took three hours. This invasive plant can block waterways and suffocate other vegetation trying to grow

