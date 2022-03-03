Alachua County Pets: Malfie, Logan, Mocha, and Charlize

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Malfie. This six-month-old boy loves exploring and playing just as much as he loves hanging out. He’d love to be your one and only kitty and get pets all day long.

Next is five-year-old Logan. This big boy loves to be the center of attention. Even though he’s a little on the chunky side, he hopes to find a person who thinks he’s perfect.

Up next say good morning to Mocha. She can be a little timid when you first meet her, but she warms up quickly. She’d love for you to see her cute smiley face in person.

Lastly, we have Charlize. This spunky girl is full of energy and always ready to play. Charlize would love to zoom the day away with her new forever family.

The shelter is offering their Saint Paw-ty’s day adoption event this month. You can take home a forever friend for just $17.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

