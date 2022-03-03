The Alachua County Youth Fair and Livestock Association is having its youth fair and livestock show

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Youth Fair and Livestock Association are hosting the youth fair and livestock show.

The fair is an educational platform for local children interested in agriculture.

You can attend for free.

Check-in starts at 4 p.m.

The show will continue through to Tuesday, March 8th.

