The Alachua County Youth Fair and Livestock Association is having its youth fair and livestock show
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Youth Fair and Livestock Association are hosting the youth fair and livestock show.
The fair is an educational platform for local children interested in agriculture.
You can attend for free.
Check-in starts at 4 p.m.
The show will continue through to Tuesday, March 8th.
