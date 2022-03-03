Advertisement

The Alachua County Youth Fair and Livestock Association is having its youth fair and livestock show

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Youth Fair and Livestock Association are hosting the youth fair and livestock show.

The fair is an educational platform for local children interested in agriculture.

TRENDING STORY: Former ACPS Superintendent and School Board Chair agree current board is not united

You can attend for free.

Check-in starts at 4 p.m.

The show will continue through to Tuesday, March 8th.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The Lake City, Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is getting a new headquarters
Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is moving its location
The Lake City, Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is getting a new headquarters
Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is moving its location
A north-central Florida high school basketball team is playing its first state title game in...
Bradford high school basketball team seeks to win the state championship
A north-central Florida high school basketball team is playing its first state title game in...
Bradford high school basketball team seeks to win the state championship