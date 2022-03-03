Bradford routs Hawthorne, 53-35 in Class 1A state boys basketball semis

LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) -The Bradford Tornadoes will play for their first state basketball title in program history after knocking off Hawthorne, 53-35 in Wednesday’s Class 1A state semifinals in Lakeland. Bradford, which stood 8-10 at one point this season, has now won its last seven to cruise into the championship.

Against the Hornets, Shayne Davis scored 17 points while Amaari Jones and Chalil Cumings added eight points apiece. Bradford also outrebounded Hawthorne, 43-25 and connected on six three-pointers, compared to two for the Hornets. Hawthorne was led by Devin Ray’s 8 points.

In the state title game, Bradford will face Paxton, a 51-49 winner over Malone. The matchup is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

