Buchholz students are protesting the Don’t Say Gay bill
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:48 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School students are protesting the Don’t Say Gay bill Thursday.
They are holding a walk-out protest at noon.
