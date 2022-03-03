Advertisement

Florida Gateway College to offer students six free credits during the Summer semester

On April 8, a one-stop enrollment day will be hosted at the Wilson South Rivers Library.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is offering students up to six credits for free.

The offer is only for the summer semesters, and registration for the term begins on April 4.

Officials will include a list of classes that are being offered, as well as the requirements to qualify.

“One is a face-to-face math class, so if a student wants to take a math class in person, three credits will be free. Then another three-credit class can be online or in-person,” Dean Matthew Peace said.

On April 8, a one-stop enrollment day will be hosted at the Wilson South Rivers Library.

