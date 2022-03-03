Advertisement

Former ACPS Superintendent and School Board Chair agree current board is not united

Former ACPS Superintendent and School Board Chair agree current board is not united
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County School Board members fired two superintendents in less than two years’ time. First, firing Karen Clarke in late 2020 in a three to two vote.

“I have no confidence that this board is going to be able to come together and give any meaningful directions and stability to the community,” said former Superintendent, Dr. Carlee Simon.

A similarly split vote fired Simon without cause, which gives her a severance equal to 20 weeks base salary plus vacation days. The total is just under $90,000. Simon is the highest-paid superintendent in the district’s history at $175,000 a year. Although, Simon is one of the many who won’t be on the dais by the end of the year.

RELATED STORY:

“It’s also my hope is that the next board that’s elected in August and November can find a candidate that can unite the community and lead the district forward,” said School Board Chair, Rob Hyatt.

“That’s not gonna happen from this board.

Candidates have filed to run for every open school board seat. Four seats up for election except for district four, represented by Dr. Leanetta McNealy.

“So I want people to run that will deal with our community,” said, parent Tina Days.

Parent to two in the district, Days said she’s supported Simon since her start as superintendent.

RELATED STORY:

Mildred Russell and Tina Certain are running again for their seats come August. Days said it will be a crucial election.

“Don’t vote for the party,” said Days. “Vote for the person that deal with what you want to deal with, not just the party. You see what happened because I voted for Paulson and Hyatt and I am ashamed. Listen here people, I’m ashamed, I want my vote back.”

Board members meet again in two weeks to pick an interim superintendent. In the meantime, Deputy Superintendent Donna Jones is temporarily in charge.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

UF Amazon
University of Florida partners with Amazon to offer free tuition
Grace Partnership
Grace Marketplace announces partnership with The Repurpose Project
State of Newberry
Mayor Jordan Marlowe discusses Newberry in his State of the City address
State of Newberry
State of Newberry
UF Amazon
Amazon Career UF