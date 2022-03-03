The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to look at the proposal for a broadband initiative from a consultant

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are meeting Thursday.

They will examine a proposal for a broadband initiative from a consultant.

TRENDING STORY: UF students and staff protest against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill

Magellan advisors will present a broadband business plan strategy for Gainesville.

Commissioners will then discuss and decide which business model works best for the city.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.