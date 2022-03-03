Gainesville man dead after crashing his truck on I-75

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is dead after he crashed on I-75.

According to FHP, the 29-year-old man was driving his pickup truck south near mile marker 378, just past the Paynes Prairie area.

That’s when troopers say he ran off the road and hit several trees.

He was taken to UF Health Shands where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was involved.

