Gainesville man dead after crashing his truck on I-75

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is dead after he crashed on I-75.

According to FHP, the 29-year-old man was driving his pickup truck south near mile marker 378, just past the Paynes Prairie area.

That’s when troopers say he ran off the road and hit several trees.

He was taken to UF Health Shands where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was involved.

