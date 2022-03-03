A man from Marion County was arrested for breaking into people’s cars and stealing credit cards

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - They say criminals always return to the scene of a crime.

A Marion County man is behind bars for breaking into people’s cars and stealing credit cards.

According to Belleview Police, 27-year-old Heath Webb broke into two cars, stealing wallets and using their credit cards at a nearby Circle-K gas station.

Officers found him trying to use the card again at the same store.

When he was arrested, they found meth in his possession as well.

